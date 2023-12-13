Police ID men gunned down outside DC liquor store

Authorities have identified two men who were gunned down outside of a D.C. liquor store.

Police say 28-year-old Octavio Quintano of Silver Spring, and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano of the District, were killed when gunfire erupted in the 2300 block of 4th Street around 12:04 a.m. Tuesday.

Both men died at the scene. Police are still searching for the shooter.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction in each homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.