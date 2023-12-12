2 men shot, killed outside DC liquor store

D.C. police are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside of a liquor store in the northeast.

Officers say shots were fired just before 11:55 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of 4th Street during an altercation between a group of people.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no information regarding suspects or motives.

Over 250 homicides have been reported in the District so far this year.