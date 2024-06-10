Maryland father charged in brutal death of 2-year-old son

article

Why would a father beat his toddler son to death?

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are trying to figure that out as they investigate what happened to 2-year-old Kayceson Barkley.

Kayceson's dad, 32-year-old Lance Harrison, of Oxon Hill, is charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death after officers found the toddler unresponsive and suffering from multiple injuries at their home.

He was officially pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital.

An autopsy revealed Kayceson suffered multiple fractures, widespread bruising, and hemorrhaging.

The medical examiner reported that some of those injuries could not have been an accident, but further testing is needed to determine the exact cause of death.

Harrison apparently had sole custody of his son at the time of the incident. He is currently being held at the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.