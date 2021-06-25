Expand / Collapse search

Police ID man killed in triple shooting outside Woodmore Towne Centre Silver Diner

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Prince George's County Police Department
Witness describes shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hospitalized outside Silver Diner in Glenarden

A frightening scene unfolded Thursday night in Prince George's County after authorities say one person was killed and two others injured following a triple shooting at the Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden outside a Silver Diner restaurant.

GLENARDEN, Md. - Prince George’s County police have identified a man who was killed in a triple shooting outside the Woodmore Towne Centre Silver Diner in Glenarden Thursday night.

They say 29-year-old Rien Green was shot to death during the incident.

Another victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries, while a third has been released.

According to police, the third victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Glenarden police initially responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after they heard the sound of gunfire.

Prince George’s County police took over once it became clear a homicide was involved.

Police are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting, and who was behind it.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.
 