Police ID man killed in triple shooting outside Woodmore Towne Centre Silver Diner

Prince George’s County police have identified a man who was killed in a triple shooting outside the Woodmore Towne Centre Silver Diner in Glenarden Thursday night.

READ MORE: Witness describes shooting that left 1 dead, 2 hospitalized outside Silver Diner in Glenarden

They say 29-year-old Rien Green was shot to death during the incident.

Another victim remains hospitalized with critical injuries, while a third has been released.

According to police, the third victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Glenarden police initially responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. after they heard the sound of gunfire.

Prince George’s County police took over once it became clear a homicide was involved.

READ MORE: 1 killed, 2 injured during shooting outside Silver Diner at Glenarden shopping center

Police are still trying to determine what prompted the shooting, and who was behind it.

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.

