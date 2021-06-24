1 killed, 2 injured during shooting outside Silver Diner at Glenarden shopping center

Police say one person was killed and two were injured during a shooting outside a Silver Diner location at the Woodmore Towne Centre in Glenarden Thursday night.

Prince George's County officials say one surviving victim's injuries are life threatening, while the other surviving victim's injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

None of the victims have been identified, and police have not released any suspect information.

According to Glenarden police, the case will be turned over to Prince George's County police.

Although a shooting occurred, police have not confirmed that all the injuries resulted from gunfire.

