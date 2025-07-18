Expand / Collapse search

Police ID man fatally shot by officers outside Potomac Mills outlet mall

Published  July 18, 2025 12:40pm EDT
    • Man armed with crossbow fatally shot by police near Potomac Mills.
    • Police say suspect fled vehicle and ran toward mall.
    • CIRT will lead independent investigation into shooting.

PRINCE WILLIAM CO., Va. - Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police outside Potomac Mills outlet mall as Harrison Charles Deppe, 52, of Woodbridge.

Deppe was found in a parked vehicle on Potomac Mills Circle around 2:45 p.m. on July 17. Officers were searching for a suspect reportedly brandishing a weapon in two earlier incidents when they spotted Deppe.

Police say they attempted to convince Deppe to exit the vehicle, but he fled toward the busy shopping center armed with a crossbow. Officers then opened fire, killing him.

No officers were injured. The regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is conducting an independent investigation. No further details have been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince William Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting. 

