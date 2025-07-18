Police ID man fatally shot by officers outside Potomac Mills outlet mall

The Brief Man armed with crossbow fatally shot by police near Potomac Mills. Police say suspect fled vehicle and ran toward mall. CIRT will lead independent investigation into shooting.



Authorities have identified the man fatally shot by police outside Potomac Mills outlet mall as Harrison Charles Deppe, 52, of Woodbridge.

Deppe was found in a parked vehicle on Potomac Mills Circle around 2:45 p.m. on July 17. Officers were searching for a suspect reportedly brandishing a weapon in two earlier incidents when they spotted Deppe.

Police say they attempted to convince Deppe to exit the vehicle, but he fled toward the busy shopping center armed with a crossbow. Officers then opened fire, killing him.

No officers were injured. The regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is conducting an independent investigation. No further details have been released.