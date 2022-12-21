Police ID driver killed after ejected from car during crash in Manassas

Authorities have identified the driver who was killed when he was ejected from a car during a crash Tuesday night in Manassas.

Police say 26-year-old Alex Randy Portillo was speeding along eastbound Sudley Road approaching Rixlew Lane when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a curb.

The vehicle rolled several times before stopping in the parking lot of a nearby business. Investigators say Portillo was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital. Investigators say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

A 24-year-old female who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle and was wearing a seat belt sustained minor injuries, police say.

No other vehicles were involved. The crash remains under investigation.