Police ID boys, 14 and 12, fatally shot in northeast DC; $50K reward in case

The Brief Two boys, 14 and 12, were fatally shot in a northeast D.C. parking lot. Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds near a Circle Seven convenience store. Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Investigators have identified the two boys killed when gunfire erupted in a northeast D.C. parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police say 14‑year‑old Tyale Coates and 12‑year‑old Mhilo Young, both of northeast D.C., were fatally shot in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the parking lot of a Circle Seven convenience store and found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Coates died at the scene. Young was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

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The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Case Squad. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727‑9099 or text tips to 50411.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The investigation remains ongoing.

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