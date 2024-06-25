Prince George’s County police have identified the teen killed Monday night in a shooting in Bowie as 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid.

Authorities made the announcement Tuesday morning. Reid is from Bowie.

His mother told FOX 5 over the phone she’s shocked and the family still does not understand how this shooting unfolded. The victim’s mother said her children hardly spend time outside except to help with groceries or to take the bus to and from school.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

READ MORE: Well-known Bowie teen gunned down near home

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Police ID Bowie teen killed in shooting on Lake Overlook Drive

Demetri Ware is among the neighbors offering condolences to the family. Ware says he and his family just moved in about a year ago. He did not know the victim but had this to say when FOX 5 asked what message he would share with young people who are engaging in gun violence, or who have friends who are doing so.

"You’ve got to have that spirit of discernment. And when I say discernment, I mean know what – what is the right thing and what is not the right thing to do. These kids these days, they’re ruthless -- and I’m so sorry to speak so heartless about that. But these kids, they need a wake-up call because these kids are our future. And in order for them to be our future, we have to speak life into them. Whatever it is they’re going through, we can work it out. We don’t have to use guns to hash out our problems," said Ware.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Lake Overlook Drive. Once they arrived, officers found Reid in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 301-516-2512.