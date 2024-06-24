Well-known Bowie teen gunned down near home

The family of a teenage boy is grieving after he was gunned down Monday in Prince George’s County.

This community in Bowie is stunned.

The mood is one of sadness and tension, as people ask themselves, "Who killed this teenage boy and why?"

The road was roped off with crime scene tape, and nearly a dozen people were waiting for the medical examiner to remove the teen’s body and reopen the road, allowing people to go home on this Monday night.

The teen’s relatives broke down in tears at the scene. It is a very emotional atmosphere.

Prince George’s County Police have released few details. However, here’s what we know: Several people who live on the 11000 block of Lake Overlook Place in Bowie reported hearing several shots fired around 6:45 Monday evening.

After a few minutes, people walked outside and saw the body of a 17-year-old boy in the street.

He is well-known in the neighborhood.

His family told reporters that someone shot and killed him just a block from his house.

Police are talking to the teen’s mother, interviewing potential witnesses, and looking to see if surveillance video captured the shooter.

While police gather evidence, the teenager’s family and people who live in this neighborhood hope officers catch the killer.

"It’s just senseless to me, man. I’m really getting tired of all these young kids getting murdered, man, for no reason other than gunplay. I don’t know the reasons of it, but, you know, he was, you know, the young man comes from a good family, a very good family, you know, good boy. I’ve known him for a very long time. You know, he’s just like a nephew. He calls me, 'Uncle Sean.’ So, you know, what’s going on in my mind, I’m just sick. I am sick of it," said Sean Brooks, the victim’s guardian.

"It’s very devastating that this happened in our neighborhood. And I’m hoping that whoever did this is captured. But we will be vigilant. And if we, you know, know anything or say anything, it will be told," said Diane Bell, a Bowie resident.

Prince George’s County police are urging anyone with information on this shooting to come forward.

So far, they have not released a suspect’s description or the name of the teen who was murdered.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.