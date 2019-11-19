Police: Gainesville teen plots to murder members of predominantly black church

A 16-year-old Gainesville student has been arrested in connection with a plan to attack a local church.

Last Friday, school administrators at Gainesville High were notified about a white juvenile's alleged plan to attack Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police, students told school counselors the suspect had a notebook with detailed plans to commit murder at the church.

"The student who immediately reported this to school officials saved lives." police Chief Jay Parrish remarked.

School administrations verified the threat and immediately turned the investigation over to Gainesville police.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder. She was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

"I am highly alarmed, that someone would feel that way and take these significant steps to attack a person, a godly person at a church. It is the opposite of what this community is about," Chief Parrish reflected.

Investigators said the church was targeted by the suspect based on "the racial demographics of the church members." Bethel AME is a predominantly black church.