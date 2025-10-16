The Brief Ocean City police were overwhelmed by volunteers for a cannabis impairment training event.

The department filled its dozen participant slots within hours of posting online.

Officers will observe real-time impairment as part of a DUI training session on October 26.

The Ocean City Police Department says they were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers eager to smoke cannabis for an upcoming training event aimed at helping officers recognize signs of impairment.

Cannabis training exercise

The department posted a call for participants on social media Tuesday afternoon, looking for about a dozen adults aged 21 and over. Within hours, they had more than enough sign-ups and closed registration.

Police flooded with volunteers to smoke weed for impairment training (Ocean City Police Department)

The event, part of the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s annual DUI Conference, will be held on Sunday, October 26, from noon to 4 p.m. Ocean City Police and Montgomery County Police are partnering with Cannabis Green Lab to host the session in a controlled, educational setting, officials say.

The program allows officers to observe real-time cannabis impairment while participants consume cannabis they bring themselves. Lunch and shuttle transportation will be provided.

Organizers say 40 student officers will be participating and add that it is a great way to train the next generation of law enforcement safely and responsibly.