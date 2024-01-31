Police find Xanax, Oxycodone, loaded gun after man crashes car in Hyattsville

A man was taken into custody in Hyattsville when he tried to fight off police trying to help him following a car crash.

Officers responded to Queens Chapel Road and Hamilton Street for a report of a crash Tuesday morning where they found a driver who appeared to be unconscious.

When officers tried to provide medical aid to the driver, he woke up and suddenly became combative.

He was ultimately detained and a search by officers led to the recovery of a loaded handgun and a large quantity of Xanax and Oxycodone pills.

The suspect’s identity and what charges he may be facing are not known at this time.



