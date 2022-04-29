Police discover ATM on fire while responding to robbery in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police responded to a robbery in Clinton and discovered an ATM on fire early Friday morning.

PGPD responded to a commercial robbery around 4:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Piscataway Road. The fire department was contacted to extinguish the fire at the ATM.

Police do not know how the ATM caught fire, but confirmed suspects tried to steal money from the ATM. Police were not able to confirm how many suspects were involved.

This is a joint investigation between PGPD and the Prince George's County Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

