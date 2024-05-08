DC road closures near pro-Palestine encampment at George Washington University

Several D.C. road closures are in place Wednesday morning as police continue to clear pro-Palestine encampments at George Washington University.

Road closures near George Washington University

The following roads are closed currently due to protest activity near George Washington University:

- 2000 Block of H St NW between from 20th & 23rd St's NW

- EB 2100 Block of Pennsylvania Ave NW from 21st to 20th St's NW

- NB 600 – 800 Blocks of 20th St NW from F St to Pennsylvania Ave NW

The move by police came around 3 a.m. when officers gave loud orders to disperse. Those who wanted to leave peacefully were allowed to do so and moved to the corner of 21st & H Streets.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, and other city leaders discussed their decision to clear the protest encampment at George Washington University. According to police, 33 people were arrested as police cleared an encampment at George Washington University.