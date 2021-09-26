Video: Police chase suspect tries to fight off CHP officers arresting him

Shocking aerial footage captured the moment a man tried to fight off CHP officers trying to arrest him.

Prior to the brief violent struggle, the man led CHP on a chase across the San Fernando Valley Sunday evening.

The suspect eventually crashed his car after CHP used a pit maneuver against him on Rocky Peak Fire Road in the Simi Valley area. Following the crash, a brief – but violent struggle – broke out between the suspect and the two CHP officers trying to arrest him.

A third officer ran to the scene to complete the arrest. The suspect was placed into custody after the intense series of events.

The suspect's identity has not been released as of Sunday night.

