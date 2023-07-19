Suspect in stolen company truck leads LAPD in pursuit through San Fernando Valley

A man suspected of stealing a company vehicle from a gas station in the San Fernando Valley area Wednesday has led authorities on a pursuit across the region for more than two hours.

The suspect is in a heavy equipment truck and has driven through Chatsworth, Northridge, Canoga Park, Winnetka, Reseda, Tarzana, and Woodland Hills since the pursuit began just after 7 a.m.

Signage on the driver's side door says the truck belongs to Atomic Concrete Pumping, a concrete contractor based in the Los Angeles area.

The company's owner told FOX 11 one of its employees was at the gas station filling up the tank when it was stolen.

In the area near Sherman Way and Tampa Avenue in Northridge, a small blue car was seen slowly reversing into the stolen truck. That's when the truck pushes it out of the way, forcing it to hit an SUV next to it. The driver in that SUV then tries to pursue the stolen truck and at one point the two drivers are seen having a loud discussion and apparently yelling. The driver in the stolen truck then drives away.

The LAPD has attempted several spike strips so far in an effort to stop the suspect, but the truck continues to operate on at least one balding tire so far.

The suspect was seen peering out of the vehicle several times to check on the tires.

Authorities are reportedly bringing in several vehicles that will help box in the stolen vehicle so police can take the driver into custody.

Several passersby vehicles were seen pulling up to the stolen truck, trying to record it on their cell phone cameras as the suspect continues driving.

Authorities are reminding the public to stay out of the way, and do not approach a pursuit suspect any point.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



