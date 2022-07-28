Maryland police asking public to help ID man who can't remember name, personal information

article

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who is unable to remember his name and was found last week walking alone along a Baltimore County highway.

At 9 p.m. on July 22, troopers responded to reports of a white male who was walking on Interstate 795 in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard in Baltimore County.

The man, who was described as having a slim build and was only wearing black shorts, required medical attention and was unable to remember his name or contact information for family members.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but is still unable to remember his identity.

If anyone knows this person’s identity, please email Detective Sergeant Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706.