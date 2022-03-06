Police ask for help identifying Southeast DC shooting suspects
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding suspects in a shooting that happened Friday night in Southeast D.C.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Police say around 6:20 p.m. Friday they responded to reports of shooting in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue and found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to recover.
Police say a nearby surveillance camera captured pictures of the suspects.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects in the photo is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.