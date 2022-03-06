Police ask for help identifying Southeast DC shooting suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding suspects in a shooting that happened Friday night in Southeast D.C.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. Friday they responded to reports of shooting in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police say a nearby surveillance camera captured pictures of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects in the photo is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.