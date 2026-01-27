Prince George’s County leaders weigh data center future after long-awaited report

Leaders in Prince George’s County Council are weighing the future of data centers after reviewing a long-awaited task force report that could reshape neighborhoods across the county.

The report follows a six-month county-imposed pause on approving new data center projects, aimed at answering a central question: Do the economic benefits of data centers outweigh their potential costs for Prince George’s County?

Council members received their first formal briefing on the findings Tuesday and also heard concerns from community members who say the recommendations do not go far enough to protect residents.

Economic benefits — with tradeoffs

According to the report, data centers can generate tax revenue for the county, but they create relatively few permanent jobs once construction is complete. The task force also flagged data centers’ heavy electricity usage, warning of potential strain on the regional power grid and possible impacts on electricity rates for residents.

Rather than calling for an outright ban or extending the current moratorium, the task force recommends tighter zoning rules — including limiting where data centers can be built and requiring buffers between large facilities and nearby residential neighborhoods.

Community groups urge caution

What they're saying:

At the same time, a coalition of community, environmental, and advocacy groups is urging county leaders to slow down.

"We’re going to have to deal with more pollution in our drinking water, limited supplies, and a grid that’s already strained," said Taylor Frazier McCollum, a community advocate. "Electric bills — especially for residents in places like Landover — will be gravely impacted if data centers open there."

Critics argue the task force lacked key expertise and failed to fully examine public health, environmental, and climate impacts.

"If they were serious about getting at this, they would’ve had a better balanced task force," said Greg Smith of Sustainable Hyattsville. "There were no presentations from environmental experts or climate experts, and no serious scope to address the full range of impacts."

Smith warned that unchecked data center development could place major pressure on the electrical grid, drive up energy costs — particularly for low-income households and small businesses — and undermine the county’s climate goals.

What's next:

County leaders now face a critical decision: move forward with new rules for data centers or hit pause again.

According to sources, the county’s data center moratorium is expected to be extended through April 30. The County Council is anticipated to take up the task force’s recommendations in the coming weeks, with additional public hearings and potential legislative action still on the table.

As the debate continues, residents and advocates say they want more transparency, stronger safeguards, and a clearer understanding of how large-scale data centers could affect daily life in Prince George’s County.