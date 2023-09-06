Police ask for help identifying man found dead in Prince George's County

The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who was recently found dead in Fort Washington.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, the remains of an adult man were found along a shoreline in the 8200 block of Waterside Court.

It is believed that he could be a white male and he has several distinguishing tattoos on his left chest and below the navel.

At this time, there is no foul play suspected in his death.