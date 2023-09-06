Police ask for help identifying man found dead in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who was recently found dead in Fort Washington.
At about 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 30, the remains of an adult man were found along a shoreline in the 8200 block of Waterside Court.
It is believed that he could be a white male and he has several distinguishing tattoos on his left chest and below the navel.
At this time, there is no foul play suspected in his death.
Anyone with information on his identity who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512 or submit a tip online.