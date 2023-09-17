Police arrest Woodbridge man accused of shooting, killing neighbor following argument

Woodbridge police have arrested a man following a Saturday night shooting.

Officers were called to the Summerland Heights Apartments in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn at 7:20 p.m. after shots were fired.

Police arrived to find a 43-year-old man had been injured in the shooting. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as Kareem Rasheen Tyrone Harris, got into an altercation with an acquaintance who lived in the same building.

The argument escalated while the pair were out on the patio area of the ground-level apartment. The suspect shot Harris and then returned to his own apartment.

Police went to the suspect’s home and he was taken into custody. He has been identified as Malcom Andre Monts.

Monts has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.