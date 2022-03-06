Police arrest suspect accused of killing teenager in Wheaton

The Montgomery County Police Department has a suspect in custody related to the deadly shooting of a teenager Friday night in Wheaton.

Police say Cardel Chaney, 20, of Silver Spring is charged with second degree murder.

Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive, near the Wheaton Metro station, around 6:45 p.m. Friday. They found the 17-year-old victim shot, and immediately tried to provide live-saving measures. The victim was eventually taken to an area hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators identified the victim as Devin Dickey.

Police say their investigation into the shooting led them inside the Wheaton Metro station, where they eventually found Chaney and several pieces of evidence connecting him to the shooting. Metro Transit Police assisted Montgomery County Police in investigating the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Chaney is being held in custody without bond.