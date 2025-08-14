Police arrest 4 for stealing $4K of household goods, car care items, jewelry & more

The Brief Four suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise from a business on Western Parkway in Waldorf. Police recovered additional suspected stolen items, narcotics, and "shopping lists" of targeted goods from the suspects and their vehicle. Three suspects were released on bond or recognizance; one remains in custody without bond.



Patrol officers in Charles County arrested four suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise during an alleged shoplifting operation at a business on Western Parkway.

What we know:

Authorities say loss prevention employees spotted two women and a man filling reusable shopping bags and carts with merchandise from around the store. One suspect was identified as a repeat offender linked to prior thefts from the same business totaling more than $20,000.

When officers arrived, the suspects fled in multiple directions. The male suspect and one woman were detained near the exits of the store, while another woman was taken into custody as she attempted to get into a waiting vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was also arrested.

The suspects—Sheldon White, 39, of Washington, D.C.; Ashanti Darnesha McClam, 22, of Oxon Hill; Sommora Therlasa Middleton, 29, of Washington, D.C.; and Darwin Marquette Jones, 34, of Washington, D.C.—are accused of attempting to steal more than $4,000 worth of household goods, car care items, apparel, jewelry, and other merchandise.

Police say a two-page "shopping list" of targeted items was found, along with additional suspected stolen goods, narcotics, and another list naming electronics and other specific products.

Charges include theft scheme, felony theft and possession of narcotics.