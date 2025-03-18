Police activity closes streets near US Capitol

The Brief Police activity closed roads near the U.S. Capitol early Tuesday. A traffic stop led to a barricade situation; no injuries or arrests. The incident was unrelated to Congress, authorities said.



Police activity early Tuesday morning resulted in road closures near the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, officers initiated a routine traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Constitution Avenue. The individual fled the scene, prompting a barricade situation, according to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick.

No arrests were made, and the incident was not connected to Congress, Alnwick added.

The event unfolded less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol complex. As part of the investigation, Constitution Avenue between 4th and 6th Streets, the 200 block of 5th Street, and the eastbound lanes of the 400 block of C Street were temporarily closed. Authorities reported no injuries.

