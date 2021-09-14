Child injured in hit-and-run in front of Montgomery County school, officials say

A child was injured in a hit-and-run outside of a Montgomery County middle school, according to officials.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to school officials, the child was injured around 3 p.m. at Montgomery Village Middle School. The injuries are believed to be minor at this time, but the child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle never stopped and immediately left the scene. No additional information has been provided at this time.

Advertisement

Check back with FOX 5 for updates on this developing story.