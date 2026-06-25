Police: 13-year-old charged in armed DC carjacking, officer fires while searching

The Brief 13-year-old boy was arrested after an armed carjacking led to a police pursuit. An officer fired after a suspect raised a rifle during the search, police say. A second suspect fled was not located.



D.C. police arrested a 13-year-old boy after an armed carjacking early Wednesday that led to a vehicle pursuit and an officer firing his service weapon while searching for the fleeing suspects.

Police said the carjacking was reported around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of 19th Street in northeast Washington, where two suspects approached a victim and one pointed a rifle while demanding the victim’s car keys. The victim was not hurt, and the suspects drove off in the victim’s gray 2026 Honda Civic.

What we know:

A citywide lookout was issued, and officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later on Valley Avenue in the southeast. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, prompting a pursuit that ended at 2nd Street and Xenia Street. The suspects ran into the wooded area along Oxon Run Trail.

During the search, police said an officer canvassing the tree line in the 4000 block of Livingston Road saw one suspect emerging from the woods just after 2 a.m. The officer ordered the suspect to show his hands. Police said the suspect did not comply and raised a rifle toward the officer, who was still seated in his cruiser. The officer fired and the suspect ran back into the woods. No injuries or damage were reported.

Police said the officer was alone, was not injured, and has been placed on administrative leave under department policy.

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At 2:13 a.m., officers arrested a juvenile near where the stolen vehicle had stopped. The 13-year-old boy from southeast D.C. was charged with armed carjacking, reckless driving, and fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

The second suspect remains at large. Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at (202) 727‑9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The officer-involved shooting is under review by MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau Force Investigations Team. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review of the case.