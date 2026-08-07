Landover murder suspect dies in apparent suicide after deadly business dispute

The Brief Malcolm King, 41, of Silver Spring was fatally shot Thursday in Landover. Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from an ongoing business-related dispute. The suspect was found Friday morning and died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers could take him into custody.



A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Landover died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning as police moved in to arrest him, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

What happened

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Stoddert Lane around 4:40 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Police found 41-year-old Malcolm King of Silver Spring outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect fled after the shooting.

What police said about a possible motive

Prince George’s County police said King and the suspect knew each other.

Detectives preliminarily believe the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing business-related dispute.

Within hours of King’s death, homicide detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the adult male suspect.

Suspect found in Baltimore area

Members of the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit, working as part of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, located the suspect Friday morning in the Baltimore area.

Police said officers pursued him to the Aberdeen area.

Before officers could take him into custody, the suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside his vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.

Prince George’s County police said none of their officers fired their weapons.

Investigation into suspect’s death

Maryland State Police are leading the investigation into the suspect’s death.

His identity had not been released Friday afternoon pending notification of his family.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about King’s killing is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0041818.