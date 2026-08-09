2 firefighters injured as 3-alarm fire displaces 19 in Woodbridge apartment complex

The Brief A three-alarm fire caused extensive structural damage to an apartment building in Woodbridge's Landings at Markham’s Grant community. Firefighters utilized ladders to rescue three occupants. Two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire displaced 19 residents: 12 adults and seven children.



A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in the Landings at Markham’s Grant community, displacing at least 19 residents and sending two firefighters to the hospital.

What we know:

Emergency units were initially dispatched to the 15700 block of Tassia Lane following reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, first responders were met with heavy flames billowing from the rear of the apartment building. Due to the intense heat and rapidly deteriorating fire conditions, command quickly struck a second and third alarm.

Firefighters utilizing ground ladders successfully rescued three people, two of which were evaluated by EMS personnel on the scene for minor injuries.

Two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Dig deeper:

The fire caused extensive structural damage to the complex. Following an inspection by the local Building Official, the entire building was determined to be unsafe to occupy.

Early reports indicate that at least 12 adults and seven children have been displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.