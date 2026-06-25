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14-year-old arrested in DC after police say he pulled gun, robbed victim of shoes

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 25, 2026 8:43 AM EDT Published June 25, 2026 7:19 AM EDT

The Brief

    • 14‑year‑old arrested and charged with armed robbery.
    • Police say he displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s shoes.
    • Robbery happened May 22 on I Street SW before the suspect fled.

WASHINGTON - A 14‑year‑old boy from Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with armed robbery after police say he pulled a handgun on a victim and demanded the person’s shoes.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 9:40 a.m. on May 22 in the 500 block of I Street in the southwest. Investigators say the boy displayed a handgun, the victim complied, and the suspect fled.

Police arrested the teen on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.

NewsWashington, D.C.D.C. Crime