14-year-old arrested in DC after police say he pulled gun, robbed victim of shoes

The Brief 14‑year‑old arrested and charged with armed robbery. Police say he displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s shoes. Robbery happened May 22 on I Street SW before the suspect fled.



A 14‑year‑old boy from Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with armed robbery after police say he pulled a handgun on a victim and demanded the person’s shoes.

What we know:

The robbery happened around 9:40 a.m. on May 22 in the 500 block of I Street in the southwest. Investigators say the boy displayed a handgun, the victim complied, and the suspect fled.

Police arrested the teen on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.