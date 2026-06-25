14-year-old arrested in DC after police say he pulled gun, robbed victim of shoes
WASHINGTON - A 14‑year‑old boy from Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with armed robbery after police say he pulled a handgun on a victim and demanded the person’s shoes.
What we know:
The robbery happened around 9:40 a.m. on May 22 in the 500 block of I Street in the southwest. Investigators say the boy displayed a handgun, the victim complied, and the suspect fled.
Police arrested the teen on Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.