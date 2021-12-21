Poisoned chickens left around Northeast DC apartment complex, community members claim

Imagine poisoned chickens being left in your neighborhood. A few DC community leaders tell FOX 5 they are dealing with just that and more at Mayfair Mansions, a large apartment complex located on Hayes Street in Northeast DC.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Those activists claim a management company for the complex allowed a pest control company to address rodent concerns by taking whole chickens, akin to those you’d find in a supermarket, filling them with poison and leaving them around the Northeast D.C. community.

Those same concerned community members also allege the chickens were placed in drains that let out into the Anacostia River.

This issue was among several quality-of-life concerns raised at Mayfair Mansions. Others include a lack of response to mold and broken security gates. However, the chicken allegations appeared to have been a tipping point.

At least one other person connected to the complex told FOX 5, claiming they were a witness to the pest control company’s actions. A community activist says the property’s surveillance system footage of the pest control’s actions dates back to late October.

READ MORE: Popeyes near Eastern Market shut down after viral video shows rats swarming kitchen

"Instead of putting it in common areas where people can’t just get to it, they were putting it where anybody, kids, anything could touch it. And then when I found it chickens down in the drain and putting poisons inside the chickens, that really just took me to another level," said Mayfair Mansions Tenant Association President Melissa Stewart.

"We’ve been reaching out to DCRA, HUDD, Attorney General’s office. Everybody needs to come together and help because people around here are suffering. And it’s not fair when people are paying their rent, and they’ve got to live like this. And then the holidays are coming up and your place’s not decent," Stewart added.

The community activist involved shared a few photos with FOX 5. One of them purports to show poison left out on the side of a step that leads up to one of Mayfair Mansion’s apartment buildings.

On the poison chicken allegations, a source shared an email from a DC Health official addressed to other DC government colleagues.

READ MORE: Man arrested for attacking father, young child in stroller with bricks in Southeast DC: police

The email, dated Dec. 16, says DC Health’s Rodent Control Team was treating the area until, "…learning of the contamination of dead chickens with rat poisoning and other outrageous practices," that involved pest control contractors hired.

The email goes on to say that the DC health official repeatedly reported findings and issued fines "to no avail" and that DC Health has stopped treatment until DC Police and the EPA investigate, not wanting to "risk liability and embarrassment to DC Health and the DC Government …."

A spokesperson with the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed the federal agency is looking into the matter with DC’s environmental agency. DC Health has not yet answered questions from FOX 5 regarding the previous citations and legal issues on this matter.

FOX 5 is aware of the pest control company at the center of the poison chicken allegations. We are not identifying that company just yet but did reach out for comment. FOX 5 also went to the company’s Maryland offices. We have not received a response yet.

For neighbors, there’s quality-of-life concerns, health concerns and environmental concern if there is in fact poison seeping into the ground or area waterways.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5 did also speak with a spokesperson who provided a statement on behalf of the company responsible for Mayfair Mansions.

Advertisement

"Enterprise Residential, the company that took over property management of Mayfair Mansions in November 2020, is aware that there is a rodent issue and is working with local authorities and residents to investigate and address this," read the statement on behalf of Enterprise Residential.