Man arrested for attacking father, young child in stroller with bricks in Southeast DC: police

A baby girl is recovering from serious injuries and authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a father and his young child in a stroller with bricks Sunday morning in Southeast D.C.

Officers say the incident was reported around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of E Street. Police say the father was walking with his two children when 44-year-old Jerome Razor approached from behind and threw a brick at his head causing a severe laceration.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Police say the father pleaded with the man not to harm the children, but Razor removed a second brick from his backpack and threw it at one of the children who was in a stroller.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis spoke with the victim Monday morning who says one of his main concerns is that the attacker will likely be released back into the public.

He shared photos of the aftermath of the incident that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The photos show the victim's bloodied clothing just moments after the attack.

Both the father and baby are still recovering and thankful to be alive. They were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The father says his daughter, who is 11-months-old, has a fractured bone near her eye and a dozen stitches from her eye to her mouth.

Advertisement

Razor, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.