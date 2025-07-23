Pleasant weather Wednesday in DC region before heat, humidity and storms return

Expand / Collapse search

Updated  July 23, 2025 6:02am EDT
The pleasant stretch of weather marked by mostly dry skies, warm temperatures and low humidity will continue for one more day before hot and humid conditions return along with the possibility of storms.

The Brief

    • Sunshine and low humidity Wednesday in DC area.
    • Highs reach the low to mid-80s, feeling slightly below average.
    • Storms possible Friday through Sunday as heat intensifies.

WASHINGTON - A stretch of pleasant summer weather continues Wednesday across the D.C. area ahead of an expected late week return to more hot and humid temperatures with the possibility of storms.

Mild midweek stretch

What we know:

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Conditions will feel refreshing and slightly cooler than average through the evening.

Heat and storms ahead

Hot and humid weather returns Thursday, with highs climbing into the upper-80s and low-90s. Heat index values may top 100 degrees in some areas.

Scattered storms are possible Friday through Sunday as high heat and humidity persist into early next week.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.

