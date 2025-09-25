Plane 'overshot' landing at Virginia airport, no injuries: officials

The Brief United plane overshoots runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport. All 53 passengers and crew escaped injury, officials say. FAA investigating Wednesday night’s incident.



No injuries were reported after officials say a plane went off the end of a runway at a Virginia airport on Wednesday night.

Plane overruns runway

The incident happened at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport around 9:18 p.m. when a United Airlines Embraer EMB-145XR "overshot the landing," according to Virginia State Police.

"Upon touching down the plane did not have sufficient runway to stop and ran off the end of the runway," VSP said in a statement. The plane continued off the end of the paved runway onto the Emergency Stopping Equipment.

No injuries reported

Officials says 53 passengers and crew were onboard the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

The FAA was notified and is investigating the cause of the incident.