Plan to close 15th Street bike lane delayed after cyclist group files lawsuit

The Brief A plan to close the 15th Street bike lane in D.C. has been delayed after a local cyclist group filed a lawsuit. Data shows the lane has had tremendous success in making this corridor safer for bikers, drivers and pedestrians. The lawsuit, filed on Monday, has pushed any removal work to at least March 30.



A plan to close a popular bike lane in D.C., which data suggests has significantly reduced crashes and injuries, has been delayed after a group of local cyclists filed a lawsuit.

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association filed the lawsuit against the government for its planned removal of the 15th Street bike lane on Monday, March 23.

What they're saying:

The protected bike lane on 15th Street, NW, is only a few years old, but already the District says it’s had tremendous success in making this corridor safer for bikers, drivers and pedestrians.

But now, part of it could close — and soon.

The suit filed by the WABA alleges that the government is not complying with federal law because it has not provided the legally required public processes.

The group says that in response to their suit , the federal government confirmed that work on removing the bike lane would not start before March 30.

Dig deeper:

Most of the bike lanes on 15th Street fall under the District’s jurisdiction, but according to the WABA, the affected portion is on federal land and is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service.

D.C., of course, is home to many bikers and advocates worry if this closure comes to fruition, it could mean serious safety risks for those who travel through this area.

READ MORE: Cyclists group protests against removing the 15th Street bike lane

"We are really concerned about the potential that this corridor is way less safe for everyone trying to get around removing the protected bike lane makes it way harder for everyone including folks in cars," said Kalli Krumpos with the Washington Area Bicyclist Association.

"Now bike commuters are going to be in the car lane. They're going to be biking right behind or in front of cars," said Jeremiah Lowery, founder of the Bike, Walk and Bus Pac. "It’s really disappointing."

Big picture view:

While the National Park Service has not confirmed the removal publicly, the Department of Interior said in a statement that, "With the upcoming National Cherry Blossom Festival and preparations underway for America's 250th anniversary, ensuring safe access for residents, commuters, visitors, and emergency services is a shared priority."

Also in a statement, the federal Highway Administration told FOX 5, in part, "as part of the president’s initiative to revitalize Washington, D.C., we are collaborating with the Department of the Interior to restore common sense into city planning. The bike lanes on 15th St. have dramatically reduced roadway capacity."

The other side:

Data released recently by the District’s Department of Transportation tells a different story.

A 2026 study says since the lanes were completed in 2021, they’ve

reduced roadway crashes by 46%

reduced bicycle injury crashes by 91%

enhanced traffic flow, increasing speeds by 17%

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement opposing the reported closure.

She said that closing the bike lane — specifically between Constitution Ave. and the Tidal Basin — would "likely increase conflicts between pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, especially at one of the busiest times of year. Removing it would push cyclists into traffic or onto crowded sidewalks, creating new safety risks for everyone."