Cyclists group protests against removing the 15th Street bike lane; lawsuit delays start

The Brief Cyclists plan a noon protest over the planned removal of the 15th Street bike lane. WABA’s lawsuit has pushed any removal work to at least March 30. Advocates say the lane is a key safety link as major events approach.



Despite possible rain, D.C.-area cyclists are moving ahead with a planned protest Monday against the federal government’s plan to remove bike lanes around the National Mall.

What we know:

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association (WABA), which is organizing the demonstration, says the federal government had planned to start removal construction work on Monday.

A WABA spokesperson also tells FOX 5 the group is suing the federal government and learned from the Department of Justice as part of the lawsuit, that removal work will not begin before March 30th. WABA is now seeking a court order to ensure this delay.

The bike lanes in question can be found near the White House Ellipse by 15th Street NW and Constitution Ave NW. It moves along 15th Street SW, down to the Tidal Basin and connects cyclists and scooters to the 14th Street Bridge. Because the lanes fall within the National Mall area, the 15th Street Bike Lanes appear to fall under federal jurisdiction.

One area cyclist group held a large protest over the weekend. WABA argues the 15th Street lane is a critical link in the region’s biking network. The group says the National Park Service is acting at the direction of the U.S. Department of Transportation and the White House.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said online that since the protected lane was installed, crashes dropped 46% and bike injuries fell 91%.

A few members of Congress are also urging the administration to stop the removal, citing safety concerns and the upcoming Cherry Blossom Festival and America’s 250th celebrations.

An Interior Department spokesperson, referencing those same events, previously told FOX 5 safety is a shared priority for all users.

In a statement to FOX 5, the Federal Highway Administration wrote, "As part of the President's initiative to revitalize Washington, D.C., we are collaborating with the Department of the Interior to restore common sense into city planning. The bike lanes on 15th St have dramatically reduced roadway capacity."

The Washington Area Bicyclist Association protest is scheduled for noon by 15th Street SW and Independence Ave SW.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Cyclists group protests against removing the 15th Street bike lane; lawsuit delays start