&pizza celebrating Pi Day with 5 couples saying 'Pi Do'

On Thursday, the air at &pizza's original flagship shop on H Street in Washington, D.C. will be filled with the aroma of freshly baked pizza dough and the joyous celebration of love as five couples gather to exchange vows in a unique and heartwarming ceremony.

Michael Lastoria, the founder of &pizza and an ordained wedding officiant, will lead the festivities, uniting couples not only through love but also through their shared passion for pizza.

What began as a tradition in 2016 with one couple has blossomed into an annual Pi Day celebration of love, inclusion, math and unity.

The event, dubbed "Pi Do," will kick off at 12:30 p.m. and run until 1:30 p.m., with family and friends joining to witness the special occasion.

Each participating couple will receive the VIP treatment, with &pizza pulling out all the stops to create a memorable experience.

From décor to dessert, music to photography, and catering, including an endless supply of pizza, &pizza is sparing no expense to ensure that the celebration is nothing short of spectacular.

For those not exchanging vows, &pizza is offering a special Pi Day treat to its loyalty app members.

Starting at 3:14 p.m., guests can enjoy a delicious pizza pie for only $3.14 at all &pizza locations, honoring the mathematical constant that holds a special place in the hearts of pizza lovers and math enthusiasts alike.