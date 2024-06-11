Pixar’s Putt-Putt Pop-Up makes a slash at the Wharf

Did you spend your childhood dreaming of playing mini golf alongside Pixar characters from Buzz and Woody to the Incredibles?

You are not alone!

Thanks to Pixar, dreams really do come true. Pixar Putt has found a home in Washington, D.C. at the Wharf for a limited time this summer.

The open-air mini golf course features interactive putt-putt holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons of Pixar’s most beloved films, old and new. The experience is perfect for players of all ages, from young children to adults.

For those that prefer an "adult only" experience, enjoy Pixar Putt After Dark. After 7p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the course is reserved for participants 18+, which makes this the perfect all-ages experience.

The pop-up mini golf course comes ahead of Pixar studio’s highly anticipated release of Inside Out 2, which will be released in theaters on June 14. Tickets for the Pixar Putt-Putt can be found here. Happy Putting!