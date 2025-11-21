Pittsburg-based developer wants to put casino next to Commanders new stadium in DC

The Brief A Pittsburg-based developer has proposed building a casino near the new Commanders stadium. The casino, which will be part of an entertainment complex, would be located on Reservation 13 — the Hill East Community. Neighbors have mixed reaction to the idea.



The Washington Commanders are heading back to the District and fans are excited.

Developers are putting in their proposals to develop the area surrounding the stadium. Surprisingly, one Pittsburg-based firm is pitching to bring a casino to one of the areas next to the Commanders new home.

What they're saying:

At an ANC7 neighborhood meeting this week, Chatman Holdings described the casino as a ‘centerpiece’ that would generate revenue in addition to housing, grocery and dining.

The casino, which will be part of an entertainment complex, will be located on Reservation 13. This is the Hill East Community.

"I personally don’t have a problem with it and I’m sure it’s going to bring in revenue because people love to gamble," said Demetris Williams.

But that’s not the same sentiment for other neighbors.

"That sounds awful. That would not be good for our city! That would not be good for this neighborhood," Allison Vecere adds.

Simone Taylor, who lives just feet away from the RFK campus, says that the "type of activities casinos bring, I wouldn’t vouch for it to be so close to residential and schools. It makes no sense."

Local leaders comment:

ANC 7F Commissioner Tyrell Holcomb was in this meeting with the real estate developer. In a statement to FOX 5 DC he says:

"We are supportive of Chatman Holdings receiving the land from DMPED (Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development) and believe their proposed development will bring real benefits that further positions Ward 7 residents for long-term growth."

We reached out to council member Wendell Felder. The stadium site is in his ward. He says he has not had a chance to review this proposal.

"At this time, the Councilmember is focused on advancing community-driven development at Hill East that brings family-serving amenities, housing, recreation, and economic opportunities to residents," said a spokesperson with Felders office.

Other city leaders, like Council Member Charles Allen, are also weighing in on the casino proposal.

In a statement, Allen said, "It’s a monumentally bad idea. They want a sweetheart deal for the land and then try to bring a Vegas-style casino to DC. It’s a recipe for disaster and a hard pass for me."

Big picture view:

Neighbors agree that a casino may not be a priority at this moment for this community.

"Maybe some sort of rec for the kids and more activities like that," said Taylor.

"We want safe streets. We want parks! We want a playground. We want swimming pools! Ya a casino, no thank you!" says Vecere.

FOX 5 has reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser on this plan and her office says the developer has not engaged the mayor or anyone in D.C. government.

A spokesperson for Bowser also adds that ‘a casino is not part of the vision for the area. It’s also important to note that table gambling is not legal in the city, but there is legislation pending right now to allow it in certain parts of D.C.

Full statement:

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development provided comment to FOX 5 Friday evening, saying:

"DMPED is not aware of any proposal that was presented at the ANC 7F by Chatman development and PVEDI. DMPED has not met with Chatman Development about any Phase 3 development on Hill East either. Per the DMPED’s typical development and disposition process, DMPED will issue a Hill East Phase 3 RFP when ready. And Developers are free to reply with their proposals for DMPED’s consideration and selection. Additionally, any development proposal on Hill Eats will have to comply with the Council approved Hill East Master Plan as well. Given the current market conditions there is no immediate plans to issue Hill East Phase 3 RFP either."