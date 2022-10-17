Pinkwashing scams mislead customers in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about companies who promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink ribbons but choose not to donate or contribute anything to breast cancer research and causes.

It's called "pinkwashing," and the BBB says it's up to the customers to find out whether the business is true to the cause.

There are no rules, regulations, or oversight in place to force or mandate companies showcasing the pink ribbon to contribute to breast cancer awareness groups.

While many stores and businesses are actually contributing — others are not.

The BBB says they’ve heard from concerned consumers in the D.C. area about the misleading marketing tactic. Many of the offenders, the nonprofit organization said, are large companies, and stores that are often called out by patrons.

Kelsey O. Coleman is the director of communications and public affairs for the BBB Metro Washington, D.C. and Eastern Pennsylvania region.

"We want to make sure that we take a step back, and we evaluate are they actually gong to be donating money to breast cancer awareness if that is important to us," Coleman said.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation recommends contributing directly to your organization of choice or asking the business how much they are donating and looking for tell-tale signs, including dates for a donation period.