Pilot killed in small plane crash in Fauquier County identified as local Army veteran

A pilot was killed when his airplane went down less than a mile away from Warrenton-Fauquier airport in Virginia.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the small plane crashed around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Midland and Ebenezer Church Roads about three-quarters of a mile southeast of the Fauquier County airport.

Police say their preliminary investigation found that a 1975 Beechcraft plane was attempting to land when it collided with several trees, which caused it to crash into a field and catch fire, engulfing the plane in flames.

The pilot was identified as 62-year-old Simmie Adams. Adams, a resident of Bealeton, Virginia, was the only occupant and died at the scene of the crash.

Chad Casto, CEO of DarkStar Intelligence, said Adams’ death has hit home for his team.

The government contracting organization based in Alexandria works with training and mission support for the federal government. Adams worked with them for several years as a psychometrician for DarkStar.

"He lived a life of service. He was an Army veteran, 21 years. Non-commissioned officer working with special operations," Casto said. "Then he went into the adult-learning realm, as well as coaching trying to help people get better, both in their personal lives and professionally."

NTSB was not able to provide any details regarding the origin or destination of the flight.

No one on the ground Sunday was injured as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.