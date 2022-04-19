PHOTOS: Washington D.C. Temple shares inside look ahead of first open house in 50 years

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open the Washington D.C. Temple to the public for tours this month for the first time since 1974, and the church has shared photos that give a first look at what visitors can expect.

Located in Kensington, Maryland, the Mormon temple closed in March 2018 to renovate mechanical, electrical, plumbing and lighting systems.

The church serves the Latter-day Saints of the DMV and West Virginia and will open from April 28 to June 4.

The last time the temple was open to the public was between Sept. 17 and Oct. 19 in 1974. During that time, the church received 750,000 visitors.

"This temple is one of the premier temples of the Church," Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department said. "The renovation that we’ve gone through will allow the temple to function for many years to come."

Take a look at some of the first photos to be released of the temple.

