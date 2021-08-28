PHOTOS: March On For Voting Rights takes place in DC on anniversary of MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech

The 58th anniversary of the March on Washington will take place in D.C. this weekend with the March On For Voting Rights.

The March on Washington was a massive protest march in August 1963 in which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.

Since the 1963 March on Washington, thousands of people have continued to descend on D.C. on the anniversary of the march to pay tribute to King and to continue fighting for equal rights.

This year, organizers and protesters are focused on fighting for voting rights saying 49 states have introduced more than 400 bills just this year that "amount to outright voter suppression."

Marching through D.C.

