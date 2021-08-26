Road closures announced ahead of 58th anniverary of the March on Washington

DC police have released information on upcoming street closures ahead of the 58th Anniversary of the March on Washington.

Officials say there are several demonstrations set to take place in the District on Saturday, Aug. 28 and they are preparing to put parking restrictions and road closures in place.

The following streets will designated as "Emergency No Parking" from 4:00 a.m. to midnight:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to C Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Constitution Avenue, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

E Street from 12th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, SW

15th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street, NW to 12th Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

16th Street from K Street, NW to H Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to H Street, NW

17th Street from K Street to I Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

The following streets will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

The Metropolitan Police Department says there is also a possibility that there could be additional intermittent closures in the downtown area. The closures are subject to change depending on the conditions and demonstrations.

Drivers are encouraged to consider alternative routes during these events.

To stay updated, check the DC Police Traffic Twitter.

