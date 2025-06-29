16-year-old, man shot in Southeast DC, suspect wanted: police

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting. A 16-year-old and an adult man were left suffering gunshot wounds following a shooting in Southeast, D.C. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.



A photo has been released of a suspect involved in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Southeast on Sunday, June 22, around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult man and a 16-year-old juvenile boy, both conscious and breathing, suffering gunshot wounds at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Mellon Street, Southeast.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported both victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.