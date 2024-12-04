Photo released of 2 suspects involved in DC armed carjacking, 4 suspects remain at large: police

Four suspects remain at large following an armed carjacking in Southeast D.C., photos have been released of two suspects involved.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects pictured below:

According to police, the carjacking occurred on Friday, November 29, at approximately 4:00 p.m., four suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 3000 block of K Street, Southeast.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later.



Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.