Phoenix mother of six dies after early birth of twins while having COVID-19

A Phoenix man is left heartbroken after his wife died weeks after giving birth to their twins prematurely all while she was battling COVID-19.

Veronica Bernal was only 36-years-old. Her husband, Manuel Medina, says the twins had to be delivered eight weeks early because of the virus and lack of oxygen.

"It hurts so much because there was nothing I could do," he said. The pain of helplessness came right after Christmas, the last special moment he shared with his wife.

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

The two share the twins and a 10-month-old baby boy. Bernal has three other children, making her a month of six.

Advertisement

Medina says he fell in love with her personality two years ago. "Her laugh, her smile, just her presence," he remembered.

Shortly after Medina tested positive for COVID-19, Bernal began to have breathing issues. As 2021 began, she tested positive for the virus and was on a ventilator.

Doctors advised her to give birth eight weeks early. On Jan. 6, two miracles were born. Their names are Manuel Jr. and Mariyah.

Less than three weeks later, Bernal died without a goodbye. "For her to be taken so quick ... it's hard for me to just think of and imagine," Medina said. "She's never gonna get to see them grow up. She's not gonna get to be part of their lives anymore or anything because of all this."

Medina is working a full-time job and checking on his babies at the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) constantly.

"You really don't know how much and how real it is until it really hits hard close to home and somebody's taken from you," he said about the virus.

Medina hopes to have his twin babies home in about a week.

Donate to the family here https://gofund.me/f910ef19

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus