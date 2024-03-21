5th suspect arrest in mass shooting at SEPTA stop, another charged with previous murder

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a mass shooting that injured eight students earlier this month as they waited for a SEPTA bus after school.

During a Thursday afternoon press conference police also announced that one of the suspects previously arrested in the case has now been charged with murder in a shooting that happened back in February.

After further investigation and the arrests of four suspects, police say they discovered additional evidence that led them to a fifth suspect. He was identified by police as 15-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson.

Police and U.S. Marshals had previously arrested Asir Boone, 17, Jamaal Tucker, 18, Anhile Buggs, 18, and Jermahd Carter, 19, in connection with the shooting.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore explained Thursday that the Jefferson had been inside the Dunkin’ near the scene acting as a spotter for the other suspects who were waiting in a vehicle nearby.

Vanore says the fifth suspect identified potential targets and sent pictures of those waiting at the bus stop while on the phone with his alleged accomplices. During the communications, Vanore says the teen at one point described his own clothing and told the other suspects ‘Don’t cook me.’

He also allegedly typed the word ‘go’ just before three gunmen exited the car and ran to the bus stop to carry out the shooting.

Police say the fifth suspect could be seen in surveillance video during the incident and walking away from the scene afterwards.

Jefferson is facing all of the same charges as the other four suspects, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.

Vanore stressed that police are not done and are looking at several other incidents they believe could be connected to the bus stop. Some of those incidents include homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Among the possible connections under investigation, was a similar shooting at a SEPTA bus stop just two days before that left a 17-year-old student dead. Police are still looking for a suspect in that case.

During the press conference, Vanore also announced that Anhile Buggs has been charged with murder in a Feb. 15 shooting pm the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue that claimed the life of Kristopher Dowling, 20.