Pharrell proposes Black Lives Matter mural on Virginia Beach boardwalk: 'VB, let's make this happen'

Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is proposing his hometown paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural on the Oceanfront boardwalk.

Pharrell took to Instagram and posted an image that resembles the now famous Black Lives Matter vibrant street painting in downtown D.C. cropped into the popular boardwalk.

His caption read: “VB, let’s make it happen.”

The large yellow letters, which spans the width of 16th Street and runs from K Street to H Street at Lafayette Park near the White House, was painted last Friday in direct response to the protests surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

On the same day, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser officially renamed a section of 16th Street, 'Black Lives Matter Plaza.' The sign was raised in front of St. John's Episcopal Church just blocks away from the White House.
 