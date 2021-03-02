Pharmacies v. state vaccination sites: where's it easier to get an appointment?

We’re learning more about what people are going through to get a coronavirus shot. The vaccine options are growing nationwide and the D.C. area is no exception – and now, private pharmacies are jumping in to help, including CVS.

There’s a huge difference between the timeline to receive the vaccine depending on where you sign up to receive the shot.

CVS says from the time you schedule an appointment to when you receive the vaccine can be anywhere between one to eight days.

Virginia’s Department of Health says it can take several weeks.

The state’s Department of Health tells FOX 5 it’s important for people to know that while more vaccines are available, they remain in limited supply. They say vaccines are being administered based on individual eligibility and prioritization based on CDC guidelines.

While the state’s vaccine registration website has been up for a couple of weeks, we’re told it could still take several weeks or longer to actually get a vaccine.

Even so, Fairfax County residents should not register on the state’s website, rather they should register on the county’s website.

CVS says if there are cancellations, there’s a possibility someone who is eligible could get the vaccine the same day.

